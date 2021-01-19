In today’s recent session, 43,624,034 shares of the BlackBerry Limited(NYSE:BB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.13, and it changed around $1.29 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.5 Billion. BB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.56, offering almost -3.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.74% since then. We note from BlackBerry Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 50.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.48 Million.

BlackBerry Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BlackBerry Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB): Trading Information Today

Instantly BB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.56 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.4421 over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is 0.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -16.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BB is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +79.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) projections and forecasts

BlackBerry Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +105 percent over the past six months and at a 30.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $246.14 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BlackBerry Limited to make $234.96 Million in revenue for the quarter ending May 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $291Million and $214.09 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.8%. BlackBerry Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -281.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of BlackBerry Limited shares, and 50.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.07%. BlackBerry Limited stock is held by 385 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.99% of the shares, which is about 61.76 Million shares worth $283.5 Million.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, with 8.31% or 46.72 Million shares worth $214.47 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 21111918 shares worth $94.79 Million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held roughly 12.01 Million shares worth around $53.92 Million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.

