In the last trading session, 1,203,130 shares of the Beam Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:BEAM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $113.04, and it changed around $1.72 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.55 Billion. BEAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $122.81, offering almost -8.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.5% since then. We note from Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 988.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.1 Million.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BEAM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM): Trading Information

Instantly BEAM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $122.8 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.1118 over the last five days. On the other hand, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 0.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -47.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEAM is forecast to be at a low of $38 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -24.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.84% of Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 65.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.77%. Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.64% of the shares, which is about 7.33 Million shares worth $180.43 Million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 5.79% or 3.35 Million shares worth $82.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1126067 shares worth $91.93 Million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 941.52 Thousand shares worth around $76.87 Million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.

