In the last trading session, 6,372,450 shares of the Assertio Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.27 Million. ASRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -189.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.07% since then. We note from Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 Million.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASRT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Assertio Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT): Trading Information

Although ASRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.719 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.0948 over the last five days. On the other hand, Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is 0.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 261.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASRT is forecast to be at a low of $0.75 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +493.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) projections and forecasts

Assertio Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.7 percent over the past six months and at a -70.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.36 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Assertio Holdings, Inc. to make $28.48 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.23 Million and $20.92 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.5%. Assertio Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -634.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.89% of Assertio Holdings, Inc. shares, and 44.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.43%. Assertio Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 6.52 Million shares worth $4.34 Million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., with 5.74% or 6.16 Million shares worth $4.1 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1888454 shares worth $1.26 Million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.64 Million shares worth around $1.09 Million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.

