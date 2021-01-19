In the last trading session, 1,333,808 shares of the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited(NASDAQ:APWC) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51Million. APWC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.83, offering almost -30.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.88% since then. We note from Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 843.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 890.49 Million.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APWC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC): Trading Information

Although APWC has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.83- on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.2947 over the last five days. On the other hand, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) is 0.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29%. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -155.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.48% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares, and 6.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.71%. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 38.31 Thousand shares worth $47.12 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.27% or 37.68 Thousand shares worth $46.35 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

