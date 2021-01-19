In today’s recent session, 4,416,976 shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc.(NASDAQ:VBIV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.29, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $790.3 Million. VBIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -110.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.03% since then. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.35 Million.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VBIV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV): Trading Information Today

Instantly VBIV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.88- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.0938 over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 97.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBIV is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +173.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.6%. VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.48% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 57.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.9%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 22.74% of the shares, which is about 55.04 Million shares worth $157.42 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.67% or 18.56 Million shares worth $53.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 19030494 shares worth $52.33 Million, making up 7.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.21 Million shares worth around $11.59 Million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.

