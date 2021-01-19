In today’s recent session, 1,482,882 shares of the ProPhase Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRPH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.9, and it changed around -$4.1 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.31 Million. PRPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.04, offering almost -34.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.2, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 89.92% since then. We note from ProPhase Labs, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 105.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.49 Million.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PRPH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ProPhase Labs, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH): Trading Information Today

Although PRPH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -25.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.04 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.1466 over the last five days. On the other hand, ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 109.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 68.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRPH is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 68.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.5%. ProPhase Labs, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -95% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.22% of ProPhase Labs, Inc. shares, and 4.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.51%. ProPhase Labs, Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 219.51 Thousand shares worth $759.5 Thousand.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 1% or 116.29 Thousand shares worth $402.36 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Northern Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 41656 shares worth $144.13 Thousand, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 15.18 Thousand shares worth around $52.52 Thousand, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.

