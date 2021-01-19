In the last trading session, 164,664,521 shares of the Castor Maritime Inc.(NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.31 Million. CTRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.6, offering almost -664.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.112, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.06% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 344.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.92 Million.

Castor Maritime Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CTRM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM): Trading Information

Although CTRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.405 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.81% year-to-date, but still up 0.721 over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 1.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 491.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.81 day(s).

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Castor Maritime Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 13.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.03%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.27% of the shares, which is about 1.67 Million shares worth $257.46 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.2% or 265.41 Thousand shares worth $40.9 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored