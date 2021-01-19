Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ARCT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.89 for the current quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT): Trading Information

Although ARCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $72.48 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.1431 over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is -0.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.58, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 61.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARCT is forecast to be at a low of $46 and a high of $152. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +154.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) projections and forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +6.74 percent over the past six months and at a -46.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -17.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -4.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.36 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to make $8.56 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.97 Million and $2.65 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 223.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.7%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.43% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 70.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.38%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 183 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.19% of the shares, which is about 2.5 Million shares worth $107.07 Million.

Healthcor Management LP, with 6.51% or 1.59 Million shares worth $68.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3935339 shares worth $170.72 Million, making up 16.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 799Thousand shares worth around $43.21 Million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.

