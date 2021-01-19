In today’s recent session, 163,000,000 shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:AMC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.81 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $661.51 Million. AMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.78, offering almost -147.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.17% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.71 Million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AMC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.14 for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC): Trading Information Today

Instantly AMC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 34.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.10- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.3523 over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.15, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -31.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMC is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) projections and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.43 percent over the past six months and at a -3408.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -23.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -3084.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -77%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $181.02 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to make $398.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.45 Billion and $951.43 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -58.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.2%. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -269.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.3% of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares, and 37.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.11%. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 5.03 Million shares worth $23.71 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.24% or 3.67 Million shares worth $17.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1833003 shares worth $8.63 Million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.76 Million shares worth around $3.73 Million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored