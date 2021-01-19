In today’s recent session, 2,223,172 shares of the Alto Ingredients, Inc.(NASDAQ:PEIX) have been traded, and its beta is 3.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.03, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $505.89 Million. PEIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.44, offering almost -62.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 96.87% since then. We note from Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 Million.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PEIX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alto Ingredients, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX): Trading Information Today

Instantly PEIX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.06- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.1123 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 134.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEIX is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $20.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +191.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 84.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (PEIX) projections and forecasts

Alto Ingredients, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +767.6 percent over the past six months and at a 127.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +196% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 176.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $234.25 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alto Ingredients, Inc. to make $293.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $357.62 Million and $311.4 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.4%. Alto Ingredients, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -34.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s Biggest Investors

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.35% or 2.43 Million shares worth $17.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1641770 shares worth $12Million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $4.34 Million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored