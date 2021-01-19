In today’s recent session, 1,352,078 shares of the Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALDX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.63, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $527.37 Million. ALDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.62, offering almost -7.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 89.14% since then. We note from Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 771.91 Million.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ALDX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX): Trading Information Today

Instantly ALDX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.62 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 1% year-to-date, but still up 0.3403 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is 0.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 87.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALDX is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +134.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.2%. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -25.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.28% of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 67.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.92%. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.19% of the shares, which is about 6.29 Million shares worth $46.58 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.25% or 1.65 Million shares worth $12.24 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 992017 shares worth $7.35 Million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 579.72 Thousand shares worth around $4.3 Million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.

