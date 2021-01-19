In today’s recent session, 2,346,906 shares of the Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALRN) have been traded, and its beta is 3.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $158.95 Million. ALRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -27.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.05% since then. We note from Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 Million.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ALRN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN): Trading Information Today

Instantly ALRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.08 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.85% year-to-date, but still down -0.0004 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) is 0.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 112.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALRN is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +159.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.8%. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.1% per year for the next five years.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.56% of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 14.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.08%. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.75% of the shares, which is about 1.2 Million shares worth $1.55 Million.

Endurant Capital Management, LP, with 0.6% or 263.44 Thousand shares worth $339.84 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 895522 shares worth $976.12 Thousand, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 199.29 Thousand shares worth around $257.08 Thousand, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.

