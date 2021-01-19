In the last trading session, 1,065,967 shares of the 500.com Limited(NYSE:WBAI) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.55, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $582.67 Million. WBAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.9, offering almost -9.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.48% since then. We note from 500.com Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 970.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.

500.com Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WBAI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 500.com Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI): Trading Information

Although WBAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.90 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.1198 over the last five days. On the other hand, 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) is 4.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

500.com Limited (WBAI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.4%. 500.com Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -37.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.56% of 500.com Limited shares, and 9.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.49%. 500.com Limited stock is held by 14 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.4% of the shares, which is about 3.5 Million shares worth $10.51 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.87% or 268.43 Thousand shares worth $805.28 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 28494 shares worth $84.36 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held roughly 20.22 Thousand shares worth around $181.99 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.

