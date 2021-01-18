In the last trading session, 923,633 shares of the Yunji Inc.(NASDAQ:YJ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.28, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $484.08 Million. YJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.05, offering almost -165.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.75% since then. We note from Yunji Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 Million.

Yunji Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YJ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yunji Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ): Trading Information

Although YJ has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.66- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0088 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 871.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 228.78 day(s).

Yunji Inc. (YJ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yunji Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.18% of Yunji Inc. shares, and 11.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.45%. Yunji Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 87.43% of the shares, which is about 11.8 Million shares worth $21.72 Million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with 4.07% or 550Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 53213 shares worth $97.91 Thousand, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3.56 Thousand shares worth around $11.64 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored