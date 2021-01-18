In the last trading session, 242,091 shares of the Yatra Online, Inc.(NASDAQ:YTRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.6 Million. YTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.82, offering almost -72.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.543, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.43% since then. We note from Yatra Online, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 429.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 809.49 Million.

Yatra Online, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YTRA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yatra Online, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA): Trading Information

Although YTRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.30- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.1392 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 156.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 35.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YTRA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.6%. Yatra Online, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.97% of Yatra Online, Inc. shares, and 55.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.59%. Yatra Online, Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with MAK Capital One LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.59% of the shares, which is about 7.8 Million shares worth $5.85 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 9.27% or 5.32 Million shares worth $3.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 105000 shares worth $78.75 Thousand, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 6.61 Thousand shares worth around $11.16 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

