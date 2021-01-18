In the last trading session, 220,655 shares of the Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:YMAB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.55, and it changed around -$2.43 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.93 Billion. YMAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.22, offering almost -16.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.22% since then. We note from Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 235.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.09 Million.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended YMAB as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB): Trading Information

Although YMAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $53.18 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.074 over the last five days. On the other hand, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YMAB is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -53.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.48% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 61.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.15%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Wellington Management Company, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.55% of the shares, which is about 2.66 Million shares worth $101.93 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.79% or 2.35 Million shares worth $90.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 1047171 shares worth $53.27 Million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 770.98 Thousand shares worth around $32.95 Million, which represents about 1.9% of the total shares outstanding.

