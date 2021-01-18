In the last trading session, 242,312 shares of the WidePoint Corporation(NYSE:WYY) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.74, and it changed around -$0.6 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.31 Million. WYY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.89, offering almost -35.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.45% since then. We note from WidePoint Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 477.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.44 Million.

WidePoint Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WYY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. WidePoint Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY): Trading Information

Although WYY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.53 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.1847 over the last five days. On the other hand, WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 147.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WYY is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.62 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect WidePoint Corporation to make $28.34 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.09 Million and $39.66 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. WidePoint Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 115.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.79% of WidePoint Corporation shares, and 15.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.85%. WidePoint Corporation stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.5% of the shares, which is about 465.6 Thousand shares worth $2.33 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.02% or 339.73 Thousand shares worth $1.7 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 378660 shares worth $1.89 Million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 70.29 Thousand shares worth around $351.39 Thousand, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.

