In the last trading session, 482,768 shares of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:VNDA) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.73, and it changed around -$0.25 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $750.92 Million. VNDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.35, offering almost -11.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.14% since then. We note from Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 403.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 456.23 Million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VNDA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA): Trading Information

Although VNDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.40 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0051 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNDA is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) projections and forecasts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.81 percent over the past six months and at a -79.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +75% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1500% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.8%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 343.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.27% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 101.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.91%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.96% of the shares, which is about 9.28 Million shares worth $89.63 Million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 9.96% or 5.45 Million shares worth $52.65 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3530880 shares worth $46.4 Million, making up 6.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 2.58 Million shares worth around $26.56 Million, which represents about 4.72% of the total shares outstanding.

