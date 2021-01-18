In the last trading session, 706,641 shares of the Synaptics Incorporated(NASDAQ:SYNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $100.96, and it changed around -$0.94 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.49 Billion. SYNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $107.5, offering almost -6.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.01% since then. We note from Synaptics Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 622.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 447.21 Million.

Synaptics Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SYNA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Synaptics Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA): Trading Information

Although SYNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $107.5 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0316 over the last five days. On the other hand, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.82, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYNA is forecast to be at a low of $73 and a high of $130. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) projections and forecasts

Synaptics Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +43.57 percent over the past six months and at a 16.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +3.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.9%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.8%. Synaptics Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 615.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Synaptics Incorporated shares, and 103.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.58%. Synaptics Incorporated stock is held by 372 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.62% of the shares, which is about 5.05 Million shares worth $405.97 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.77% or 4.06 Million shares worth $326.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2020. The former held 2176753 shares worth $185.74 Million, making up 6.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 2.12 Million shares worth around $164.71 Million, which represents about 6.14% of the total shares outstanding.

