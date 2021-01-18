In the last trading session, 214,410 shares of the RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:RAPT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.91, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $513.45 Million. RAPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.21, offering almost -144.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.69% since then. We note from RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 158.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 447.51 Million.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RAPT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT): Trading Information

Although RAPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.89 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0104 over the last five days. On the other hand, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 860.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 72.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAPT is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $51. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +143.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -19% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.44% of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 87.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.48%. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Svennilson Peter being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 22.93% of the shares, which is about 5.63 Million shares worth $181.3 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.7% or 2.63 Million shares worth $84.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 965126 shares worth $31.08 Million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 667.56 Thousand shares worth around $21.5 Million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.

