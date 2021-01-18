In the last trading session, 206,242 shares of the Navios Maritime Partners L.P.(NYSE:NMM) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.83, and it changed around -$0.86 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.9 Million. NMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.15, offering almost -16.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.5% since then. We note from Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 324.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.4 Million.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NMM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM): Trading Information

Although NMM has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.16 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.172 over the last five days. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is 0.4% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 151.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMM is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) projections and forecasts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +52.15 percent over the past six months and at a -65.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 357.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. to make $68.98 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.27 Million and $46.49 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.2%. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. earnings are expected to decrease by -374.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.08% per year for the next five years.

NMM Dividend Yield

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 – February 12, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.05% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares, and 3.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.81%. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.74% of the shares, which is about 84.61 Thousand shares worth $509.35 Thousand.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 0.65% or 74.55 Thousand shares worth $448.82 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

