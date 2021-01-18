In the last trading session, 291,862 shares of the Liberty Latin America Ltd.(NASDAQ:LILA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.47, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66 Billion. LILA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.99, offering almost -56.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.18% since then. We note from Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 516.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.88 Million.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LILA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA): Trading Information

Although LILA has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.81 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0017 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 604.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LILA is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +91.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) projections and forecasts

Liberty Latin America Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +23.66 percent over the past six months and at a -584.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -173.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.7%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $946.48 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Liberty Latin America Ltd. to make $1.04 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $975Million and $931Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.7%. Liberty Latin America Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 77.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.94% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares, and 75.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.3%. Liberty Latin America Ltd. stock is held by 196 institutions, with Genesis Investment Management, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.74% of the shares, which is about 4.77 Million shares worth $39.37 Million.

Ashe Capital Management, LP, with 9.43% or 4.62 Million shares worth $38.12 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1095650 shares worth $12.19 Million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 708.46 Thousand shares worth around $6.94 Million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored