In the last trading session, 271,144 shares of the Brookline Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRKL) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.16, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04 Billion. BRKL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.07, offering almost -22.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.22% since then. We note from Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 266.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.15 Million.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BRKL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL): Trading Information

Although BRKL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.42 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0202 over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRKL is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $13.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) projections and forecasts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +38.53 percent over the past six months and at a -56.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -17.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 209.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.97 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. to make $67.61 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $63.93 Million and $61.71 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.2%. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6% per year for the next five years.

BRKL Dividend Yield

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.5 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 3.5% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.94% per year.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. shares, and 83.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.56%. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.61% of the shares, which is about 11.55 Million shares worth $99.86 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.99% or 7.9 Million shares worth $68.28 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5065918 shares worth $60.99 Million, making up 6.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 2.97 Million shares worth around $33.82 Million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored