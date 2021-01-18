In the last trading session, 201,473 shares of the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited(NASDAQ:ASLN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.32 Million. ASLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.73, offering almost -42.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.77% since then. We note from ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 195.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.22 Million.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASLN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN): Trading Information

Instantly ASLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.03 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0352 over the last five days. On the other hand, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 186.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASLN is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 160.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.8%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -5.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, and 10.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.72%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 18.97% of the shares, which is about 1.42 Million shares worth $2.7 Million.

Sio Capital Management, LLC, with 18.36% or 1.38 Million shares worth $2.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored