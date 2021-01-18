In the last trading session, 619,998 shares of the Whole Earth Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:FREE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.92, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $458.05 Million. FREE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.93, offering almost -0.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.95% since then. We note from Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 508.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.79 Million.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FREE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE): Trading Information

Instantly FREE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.93 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0596 over the last five days. On the other hand, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 869.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 70.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREE is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +84.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.34% of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. shares, and 70.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.23%. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.77% of the shares, which is about 2.6 Million shares worth $21.68 Million.

River Road Asset Management, LLC, with 6.68% or 2.57 Million shares worth $21.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and American Century Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2000000 shares worth $16.68 Million, making up 5.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.15 Million shares worth around $9.4 Million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored