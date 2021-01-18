In the last trading session, 692,365 shares of the Western Copper and Gold Corporation(NYSE:WRN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $161.87 Million. WRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.53, offering almost -26.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.38% since then. We note from Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 372.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 322.16 Million.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WRN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN): Trading Information

Although WRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.27 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.032 over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 410.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.07, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 71.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.97 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +85.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Western Copper and Gold Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.62% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares, and 13.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.56%. Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock is held by 28 institutions, with Claret Asset Management Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.73% of the shares, which is about 3.7 Million shares worth $4.48 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.46% or 624.87 Thousand shares worth $756.09 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 7500000 shares worth $9.75 Million, making up 5.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd held roughly 200Thousand shares worth around $260Thousand, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.

