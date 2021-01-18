In the last trading session, 713,393 shares of the Weingarten Realty Investors(NYSE:WRI) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.56, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89 Billion. WRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.28, offering almost -38.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.88% since then. We note from Weingarten Realty Investors’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 751.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.47 Million.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended WRI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Weingarten Realty Investors is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI): Trading Information

Although WRI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.05 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0363 over the last five days. On the other hand, Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WRI is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $26.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) projections and forecasts

Weingarten Realty Investors share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +34.22 percent over the past six months and at a -22.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -19.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -81% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -63.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.7%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.34 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to make $107.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $115.78 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.5%. Weingarten Realty Investors earnings are expected to decrease by -4.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9% per year for the next five years.

WRI Dividend Yield

Weingarten Realty Investors’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 3.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.26% per year.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.88% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares, and 85.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.9%. Weingarten Realty Investors stock is held by 377 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.98% of the shares, which is about 16.64 Million shares worth $282.17 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.11% or 12.95 Million shares worth $219.65 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 5362284 shares worth $85.05 Million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.4 Million shares worth around $57.6 Million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.

