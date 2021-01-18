Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VVOS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 59.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VVOS is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -27.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored