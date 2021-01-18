In the last trading session, 276,133 shares of the UTStarcom Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:UTSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.74 Million. UTSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -61.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.19% since then. We note from UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 648.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.4 Million.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UTSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI): Trading Information

Although UTSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.949 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.1731 over the last five days. On the other hand, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 189.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 36.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UTSI is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect UTStarcom Holdings Corp. to make $10Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.65 Million and $13.91 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -59.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.9%. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -182.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22% per year for the next five years.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.6% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares, and 3.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.04%. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.46% of the shares, which is about 1.23 Million shares worth $1.32 Million.

CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), with 0.17% or 61.72 Thousand shares worth $66.35 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

