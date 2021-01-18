In the last trading session, 243,341 shares of the USA Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:USAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.36, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $676.06 Million. USAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.84, offering almost -14.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.32% since then. We note from USA Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 134.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.72 Million.

USA Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended USAT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. USA Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT): Trading Information

Although USAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.68 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0254 over the last five days. On the other hand, USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 598.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USAT is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) projections and forecasts

USA Technologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.77 percent over the past six months and at a -58.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -28.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.1%. USA Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -28.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.45% of USA Technologies, Inc. shares, and 36.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.92%. USA Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Hudson Executive Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.9% of the shares, which is about 11.02 Million shares worth $96.43 Million.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, with 1.74% or 1.14 Million shares worth $9.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1344300 shares worth $11.17 Million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund held roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $11.25 Million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.

