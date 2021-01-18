In the last trading session, 297,622 shares of the The St. Joe Company(NYSE:JOE) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.8, and it changed around -$0.43 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64 Billion. JOE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.98, offering almost -11.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.8% since then. We note from The St. Joe Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 305.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.41 Million.

The St. Joe Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JOE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The St. Joe Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE): Trading Information

Although JOE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $46.17 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0315 over the last five days. On the other hand, The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -57.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOE is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -57.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.3%. The St. Joe Company earnings are expected to decrease by -7.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

JOE Dividend Yield

The St. Joe Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 – March 01, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.83% of The St. Joe Company shares, and 97.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.75%. The St. Joe Company stock is held by 204 institutions, with Fairholme Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 44.91% of the shares, which is about 26.44 Million shares worth $545.55 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 12.31% or 7.25 Million shares worth $149.56 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fairholme Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2020. The former held 22208024 shares worth $515.45 Million, making up 37.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.42 Million shares worth around $49.96 Million, which represents about 4.11% of the total shares outstanding.

