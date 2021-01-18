In the last trading session, 291,844 shares of the Technical Communications Corporation(NASDAQ:TCCO) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.48, and it changed around -$0.35 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.14 Million. TCCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.63, offering almost -148.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.61% since then. We note from Technical Communications Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 264.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.65 Million.

Technical Communications Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TCCO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Technical Communications Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO): Trading Information

Although TCCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.27- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.1734 over the last five days. On the other hand, Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 302.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.1%. Technical Communications Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -244.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.7% of Technical Communications Corporation shares, and 1.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.91%. Technical Communications Corporation stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.09% of the shares, which is about 20.22 Thousand shares worth $68.94 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.12% or 2.18 Thousand shares worth $7.44 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 20218 shares worth $68.94 Thousand, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.78 Thousand shares worth around $10.96 Thousand, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.

