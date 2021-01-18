Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SVACU as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (SVACU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVACU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. shares, and 79.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.2%. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Fir Tree Capital Management LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 2.99 Million shares worth $30.2 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 8.67% or 2.6 Million shares worth $26.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 256320 shares worth $2.59 Million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 228.58 Thousand shares worth around $2.31 Million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.

