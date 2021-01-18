In the last trading session, 223,881 shares of the Sohu.com Limited(NASDAQ:SOHU) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.43, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $645.19 Million. SOHU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.71, offering almost -56.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.07% since then. We note from Sohu.com Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 334.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.5 Million.

Sohu.com Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SOHU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sohu.com Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU): Trading Information

Instantly SOHU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.87 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0102 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.32, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOHU is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) projections and forecasts

Sohu.com Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +53.98 percent over the past six months and at a 9.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +182.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 202.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.5%. Sohu.com Limited earnings are expected to increase by 0.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.99% of Sohu.com Limited shares, and 47.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.6%. Sohu.com Limited stock is held by 126 institutions, with Macquarie Group Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 3.69 Million shares worth $73.36 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 7.42% or 2.91 Million shares worth $57.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2020. The former held 2219642 shares worth $44.7 Million, making up 5.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series held roughly 491.28 Thousand shares worth around $9.76 Million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.

