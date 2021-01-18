In the last trading session, 209,786 shares of the Simulations Plus, Inc.(NASDAQ:SLP) were traded, and its beta was -0.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.19, and it changed around -$1.72 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42 Billion. SLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.78, offering almost -17.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.48% since then. We note from Simulations Plus, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 323.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 209.59 Million.

Simulations Plus, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Simulations Plus, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP): Trading Information

Although SLP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $83.78 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.1352 over the last five days. On the other hand, Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLP is forecast to be at a low of $81 and a high of $95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) projections and forecasts

Simulations Plus, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +15.12 percent over the past six months and at a 1.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +16.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.4%. Simulations Plus, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

SLP Dividend Yield

Simulations Plus, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 11, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.3% per year.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.43% of Simulations Plus, Inc. shares, and 64.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.61%. Simulations Plus, Inc. stock is held by 259 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.8% of the shares, which is about 2.16 Million shares worth $162.56 Million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 5.99% or 1.19 Million shares worth $90.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 972587 shares worth $69.95 Million, making up 4.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held roughly 830.31 Thousand shares worth around $62.57 Million, which represents about 4.16% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored