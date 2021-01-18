In the last trading session, 596,923 shares of the Varonis Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRNS) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $172.83, and it changed around -$0.46 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.48 Billion. VRNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.99, offering almost -4.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.68% since then. We note from Varonis Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 358.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.75 Million.

Varonis Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VRNS as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Varonis Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS): Trading Information

Although VRNS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $179.2 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0033 over the last five days. On the other hand, Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $155.18, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -10.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRNS is forecast to be at a low of $116 and a high of $200. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) projections and forecasts

Varonis Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +63.7 percent over the past six months and at a 47.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +233.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.36 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Varonis Systems, Inc. to make $65.34 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $72.56 Million and $54.18 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.3%. Varonis Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -164.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 48.8% per year for the next five years.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Varonis Systems, Inc. shares, and 103.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.71%. Varonis Systems, Inc. stock is held by 326 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.78% of the shares, which is about 2.78 Million shares worth $321.34 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.65% or 2.43 Million shares worth $280.12 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 839379 shares worth $96.88 Million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 760.14 Thousand shares worth around $87.85 Million, which represents about 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.

