In the last trading session, 245,985 shares of the Mechel PAO(NYSE:MTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $595.57 Million. MTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -60.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.19% since then. We note from Mechel PAO’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 314.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.51 Million.

Mechel PAO stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MTL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mechel PAO is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL): Trading Information

Although MTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.29- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0388 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 179.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTL is forecast to be at a low of $2.45 and a high of $2.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mechel PAO (MTL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. Mechel PAO earnings are expected to decrease by -80.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Mechel PAO shares, and 3.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.91%. Mechel PAO stock is held by 50 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 1.89 Million shares worth $2.86 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.51% or 1.07 Million shares worth $1.61 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 967708 shares worth $1.98 Million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 692.14 Thousand shares worth around $920.54 Thousand, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.

