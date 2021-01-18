In the last trading session, 207,994 shares of the Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:KLDO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.39, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $481.8 Million. KLDO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.97, offering almost -4.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.94% since then. We note from Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 150.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.15 Million.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KLDO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO): Trading Information

Instantly KLDO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.97 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.2585 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.58, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLDO is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +64.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -59.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 79.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.99%. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 53.81% of the shares, which is about 19.36 Million shares worth $214.32 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.76% or 3.15 Million shares worth $34.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 1544236 shares worth $12.17 Million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 487Thousand shares worth around $2.98 Million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.

