In the last trading session, 287,555 shares of the AngioDynamics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ANGO) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.01, and it changed around -$0.6 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $683.73 Million. ANGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.9, offering almost -10.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.47% since then. We note from AngioDynamics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 542.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.46 Million.

AngioDynamics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ANGO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AngioDynamics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO): Trading Information

Although ANGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.74 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.0299 over the last five days. On the other hand, AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 972.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANGO is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) projections and forecasts

AngioDynamics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +90.48 percent over the past six months and at a -77.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -300% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 116.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.38%. AngioDynamics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -77.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.19% of AngioDynamics, Inc. shares, and 96.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.14%. AngioDynamics, Inc. stock is held by 217 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.38% of the shares, which is about 6.22 Million shares worth $74.98 Million.

Victory Capital Management Inc., with 13.32% or 5.06 Million shares worth $60.98 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 4201325 shares worth $43.44 Million, making up 11.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.45 Million shares worth around $37.51 Million, which represents about 6.44% of the total shares outstanding.

