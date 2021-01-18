In the last trading session, 510,710 shares of the Service Properties Trust(NASDAQ:SVC) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.22, and it changed around -$0.32 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85 Billion. SVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24, offering almost -113.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68% since then. We note from Service Properties Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 763.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

Service Properties Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SVC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Service Properties Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC): Trading Information

Although SVC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.74 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0252 over the last five days. On the other hand, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SVC is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $313.74 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Service Properties Trust to make $351.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $580.91 Million and $483.78 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.1%. Service Properties Trust earnings are expected to increase by 39.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

SVC Dividend Yield

Service Properties Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 – March 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.32% per year.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Service Properties Trust shares, and 75.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.14%. Service Properties Trust stock is held by 384 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15% of the shares, which is about 24.72 Million shares worth $196.52 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.91% or 22.92 Million shares worth $182.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 7255719 shares worth $52.31 Million, making up 4.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.7 Million shares worth around $37.35 Million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.

