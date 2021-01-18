In the last trading session, 254,347 shares of the Ribbon Communications Inc.(NASDAQ:RBBN) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.79, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $987.25 Million. RBBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.49, offering almost -10.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.28% since then. We note from Ribbon Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 298.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 542.42 Million.

Ribbon Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RBBN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ribbon Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN): Trading Information

Although RBBN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.23- on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0145 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -15.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBBN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) projections and forecasts

Ribbon Communications Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +72.34 percent over the past six months and at a -25.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 54.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -55.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.97 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. to make $194.74 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $161.11 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.7%. Ribbon Communications Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -60.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12% per year for the next five years.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.79% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, and 65.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.2%. Ribbon Communications Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 34.35% of the shares, which is about 49.95 Million shares worth $193.3 Million.

Paradigm Capital Management, with 5.72% or 8.32 Million shares worth $32.19 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2435758 shares worth $15.98 Million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.63 Million shares worth around $6.29 Million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.

