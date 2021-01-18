In the last trading session, 417,738 shares of the Repligen Corporation(NASDAQ:RGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $215.47, and it changed around $3.22 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.79 Billion. RGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $221.38, offering almost -2.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.61% since then. We note from Repligen Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 409.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 424.17 Million.

Repligen Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RGEN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Repligen Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN): Trading Information

Instantly RGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $221.3 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0341 over the last five days. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $217.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGEN is forecast to be at a low of $174 and a high of $241. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) projections and forecasts

Repligen Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +60.43 percent over the past six months and at a 34.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +55% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $93.88 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Repligen Corporation to make $103.47 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.47 Million and $71.19 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.1%. Repligen Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 19.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.07% of Repligen Corporation shares, and 83.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.89%. Repligen Corporation stock is held by 526 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 4.39 Million shares worth $647.54 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.08% or 4.25 Million shares worth $627.27 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1322401 shares worth $195.11 Million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.31 Million shares worth around $251.58 Million, which represents about 2.5% of the total shares outstanding.

