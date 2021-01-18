In the last trading session, 839,696 shares of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:RGLS) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.61 Million. RGLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -29.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.71% since then. We note from Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 Million.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RGLS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS): Trading Information

Although RGLS has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.399 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.125 over the last five days. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -36.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGLS is forecast to be at a low of $0.5 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -15.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) projections and forecasts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +36.31 percent over the past six months and at a 38.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +56.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.01 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18Million and $3.34 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16622.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.3%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 39.6% per year for the next five years.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.43% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.13%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.81% of the shares, which is about 3.22 Million shares worth $1.65 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 3.07% or 2.05 Million shares worth $1.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 53546 shares worth $27.52 Thousand, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 32.5 Thousand shares worth around $16.71 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

