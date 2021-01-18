In the last trading session, 254,082 shares of the Regal Beloit Corporation(NYSE:RBC) were traded, and its beta was 1.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $135.36, and it changed around -$1.21 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.5 Billion. RBC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.97, offering almost -8.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.59% since then. We note from Regal Beloit Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 352.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.2 Million.

Regal Beloit Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RBC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Regal Beloit Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC): Trading Information

Although RBC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $146.9 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0021 over the last five days. On the other hand, Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 625.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.43, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBC is forecast to be at a low of $110 and a high of $160. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) projections and forecasts

Regal Beloit Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +47.27 percent over the past six months and at a 1.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +26.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $734.88 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Regal Beloit Corporation to make $763.63 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $738.2 Million and $734.2 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.6%. Regal Beloit Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 19.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.85% per year for the next five years.

RBC Dividend Yield

Regal Beloit Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 – February 05, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.2. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.4% per year.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares, and 99.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.07%. Regal Beloit Corporation stock is held by 435 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.23% of the shares, which is about 5.37 Million shares worth $504.25 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.23% or 3.75 Million shares worth $351.78 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1128854 shares worth $105.97 Million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.06 Million shares worth around $130.16 Million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.

