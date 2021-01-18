In the last trading session, 913,226 shares of the Red Rock Resorts, Inc.(NASDAQ:RRR) were traded, and its beta was 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.03, and it changed around -$0.48 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.94 Billion. RRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.91, offering almost -11.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.97% since then. We note from Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 823.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RRR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR): Trading Information

Although RRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.21 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently down 0% year-to-date, but still down -0.0118 over the last five days. On the other hand, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RRR is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $31. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) projections and forecasts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +126.93 percent over the past six months and at a -750% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +680% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 114.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $353.45 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. to make $366.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $460.79 Million and $377.39 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15%. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -103.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

RRR Dividend Yield

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 – February 08, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 3.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.31% of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. shares, and 90.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100%. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. stock is held by 224 institutions, with BAMCO Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.33% of the shares, which is about 6.64 Million shares worth $113.59 Million.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, with 9.15% or 6.52 Million shares worth $111.46 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2281639 shares worth $43.62 Million, making up 3.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.94 Million shares worth around $33.15 Million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.

