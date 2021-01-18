In the last trading session, 257,681 shares of the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.(NASDAQ:RADA) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.07, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $440.31 Million. RADA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.9, offering almost -8.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.64% since then. We note from RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 524.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 474.89 Million.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RADA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA): Trading Information

Although RADA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.90 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0656 over the last five days. On the other hand, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 209.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RADA is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. to make $24.11 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $14.23 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.2%. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -398.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.78% of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares, and 56.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.71%. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.33% of the shares, which is about 3.07 Million shares worth $18.21 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP, with 5.2% or 1.71 Million shares worth $10.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 250312 shares worth $2.44 Million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 180.37 Thousand shares worth around $1.76 Million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.

