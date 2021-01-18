In the last trading session, 240,907 shares of the Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated(NASDAQ:PRLD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.45, and it changed around -$0.72 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.47 Billion. PRLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.06, offering almost -19.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.18% since then. We note from Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 344.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.63 Million.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PRLD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -35.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRLD is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -19.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated earnings are expected to decrease by -87.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.1% per year for the next five years.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.31% of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares, and 63.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.18%. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated stock is held by 46 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 35.68% of the shares, which is about 15.59 Million shares worth $469.87 Million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 23.15% or 10.12 Million shares worth $304.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 282240 shares worth $14.53 Million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 237.64 Thousand shares worth around $12.23 Million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.

