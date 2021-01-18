In the last trading session, 253,056 shares of the Permianville Royalty Trust(NYSE:PVL) were traded, and its beta was 1.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.98 Million. PVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.1, offering almost -98.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.6% since then. We note from Permianville Royalty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 296.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.15 Million.

Permianville Royalty Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PVL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Permianville Royalty Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL): Trading Information

Instantly PVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.12 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.168 over the last five days. On the other hand, Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 88.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PVL is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +88.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 88.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.9 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Permianville Royalty Trust to make $8.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.1 Million and $3.32 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 168.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.7%. Permianville Royalty Trust earnings are expected to decrease by -33.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares, and 4.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.96%. Permianville Royalty Trust stock is held by 15 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.88% of the shares, which is about 948.84 Thousand shares worth $663.71 Thousand.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P., with 0.23% or 74.96 Thousand shares worth $52.43 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

