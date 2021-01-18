In the last trading session, 232,776 shares of the PBF Logistics LP(NYSE:PBFX) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.29, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $641.69 Million. PBFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.62, offering almost -110.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.26% since then. We note from PBF Logistics LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 209.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 281.19 Million.

PBF Logistics LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PBFX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PBF Logistics LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX): Trading Information

Although PBFX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.55 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0532 over the last five days. On the other hand, PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 901.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBFX is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) projections and forecasts

PBF Logistics LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +10.53 percent over the past six months and at a 15.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $87.32 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PBF Logistics LP to make $85.36 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $92.24 Million and $89.7 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.8%. PBF Logistics LP earnings are expected to decrease by -1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.89% per year for the next five years.

PBFX Dividend Yield

PBF Logistics LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 11, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.2. It is important to note, however, that the 11.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.85% per year.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.87% of PBF Logistics LP shares, and 24.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.9%. PBF Logistics LP stock is held by 74 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.65% of the shares, which is about 3.53 Million shares worth $28.73 Million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with 4.92% or 3.07 Million shares worth $25Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2020. The former held 2596128 shares worth $25.05 Million, making up 4.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 held roughly 964.5 Thousand shares worth around $9.31 Million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.

