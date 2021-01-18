In the last trading session, 248,134 shares of the Outset Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:OM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.03, and it changed around -$0.25 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09 Billion. OM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.96, offering almost -36.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.32% since then. We note from Outset Medical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 273.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 332.21 Million.

Outset Medical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Outset Medical, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OM is forecast to be at a low of $52 and a high of $65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Outset Medical, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -37.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of Outset Medical, Inc. shares, and 67.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.15%. Outset Medical, Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.01% of the shares, which is about 8.97 Million shares worth $448.57 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.87% or 6.35 Million shares worth $317.46 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1770760 shares worth $88.54 Million, making up 4.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 456.7 Thousand shares worth around $29.23 Million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.

